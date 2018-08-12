One more event added to Nand Persaud Karibee Sprint Classic today – Photo Finish Replay camera in place with over 60 entries

All is set and a bumper crowd is expected to converge at the famous Nand Persaud and Company Limited racing facilities at No36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne, Berbice today.

The event is being organised by the Nand Persaud Group of Companies through its Sky Plus promotion Group.

The sixth Nand Persaud Karibee Rice Mega Sprint Classic’, has whipped up much interest with over 60 entries received and another race being added to the day’s programme.

The track is in top shape and the facility, which is the only one of its kind in Guyana, where the horses will run in a straight line, has undergone massive sprucing up.

The track, rails, paddocks, stalls and stables have been attended to. The track which is covered with grass is classified as one of the better tracks in Guyana and rain or sun races will go on. A Photo Finish Replay Camera, big screen Television and other amenities will once again be used during the course of the meet.

Eight races are now listed for the day with the prize monies amounting to over $4.5M in cash, trophies and other incentives.

Those entered in the feature D and lower 880yards classic includes T and T, Brave Sky, Got to GO, Golden Blue Echo and Isn’t She Charming as they compete for $400,000 and trophy.

The H and lower race for a top prize of $260,000 and trophy has the likes of Super Bowl, Chenille, Ready to Romance and Red Rocket.

The event for 2 year-old animals has Set the Flame, Perfection, Caribbean Boy and Quarter Pharaoh among others competing for the $200,000 winners money and trophy.

The J and lower event race will see Touch Down and Not This Time among others competing.

Horses such as Guvna Ground Girl, Pikachu and Catalena are among horses lined up in the K and lower race for the $140,000 winner’s money.

Twelve horses have been entered in the event for Colts classified L and lower including Wise Tom, Uprising, Plane Land, Misery Man, Massapequa Dr and Flow Joe.

The race for L class Mares and Fillies has 13 entries including Country Girl, Physical Disturbance, Barbarossa, She is a Princess and Miss Angela.

The final event is for animals classified Cow Horses and over 10 have taken entry in the 3 furlongs race.

Among the major sponsors are Trophy Stall, Ansa McAl, Nand Persaud Group of Companies and Republic Bank.

The Champion jockey, trainer and stable will all be rewarded with trophies and other incentives compliments of the Trophy Stall, Bourda Market.

There will be added attractions, family entertainment, trampoline, bouncy castle, face painting and other games for the kids.

Race time is 12:00hrs. The coordinator is Mohendra Persaud.