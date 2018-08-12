Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil futsal… Figgy Green Jags continue dream run

Latest update August 12th, 2018 12:59 AM
Quaterfinal futsal action took over the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) hard court on Friday night in the New Era Entertainment organised Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil fifth annual tournament. During Friday’s play, free scoring Figgy Green Jags continued their dream run in the tournament after edging their opponents Haynes Hitters 3-2 in the feature quarterfinal on the night.
With two minutes on the clock, the match was deadlocked at 2-2, heading for extra time but a superb build up play granted Romel Matthews the opportunity to calmly finish a close range goal after good movement allowed him to be in the right position at the right time.
Also on the score sheet for Jags that had the two biggest victories during group stage play were Colwyn Drakes and Romel Matthews.
Following the cliffhanger of a match, Matthews explained that he was very happy to win the match and enter the semifinals due to the fact that his team are in the money with at least a fourth place finish of $50,000 secured.
Meanwhile, in the other quarterfinal matches, Quiet Storm thrashed DC Ballers 6-0 with much thanks to their goal stopper who pulled off at least a dozen good saves.
Goodfellas safely negotiated the Russians 4-2 and the Germans made light work of Progressive Ballers 8-1 to secure their semifinal berth.
The semifinals were competed last night at the same MSC hard court venue where Figgy Green challenged Quiet Storm in the first match followed by Germans versus Goodfellas in the feature encounter. The results of those games will be featured in tomorrow’s issue of Kaieteur Sport.
The final of the tournament is set for August 18th where the winners will pocket $600,000 and the championship trophy; the runners-up will receive a handsome $250,000, third $100,000 and fourth place $50,000.
The event is sponsored by Mohammed’s Enterprise, ExxonMobil, Bakewell, Cell Smart, PPDI, Sankar’s Auto Works and Bumper to Bumper Services. (Calvin Chapman)
