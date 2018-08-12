Malaysia jailing corrupt leaders but not Guyana



Everybody remember how genip does deh pun tree or how mango does deh in bunches. Once these things in season is everybody reaching and picking. But some people don’t know that when you eat too much, especially mango, you tail does pay for it. Is toilet visit after visit, sometimes wid hardly any break.

De Chinee got money hanging like mango and genip and some country reach up and pick. Malaysia is one, but just like wha de mango does do to people, dem Malaysians in a smelly mess so till dem can’t ketch demself.

And just like greedy people dem big ones in Malaysia tek de hog of de money and stuff it in dem pocket. De former PM, Najib Razak, who lost de elections, get US$700 million from de China money. De new government ketch him wid de money in he personal account. De man was living larger than life.

De man son get ketch wid a yacht that cost US$250 million, slightly more than de white elephant Skeldon sugar factory. And now we got some Berbicians telling Soulja Bai to increase de toll cross de Berbice Bridge.

Dem boys want to tell dem that de US$200 million Jagdeo tek fuh do Skeldon coulda refurbish de whole Berbice and build two bridges cross de river. Wha dem boys don’t know is if he pay de contractor all de money even before de factory finish.

But wid de US$150 million he tek fuh do de Cheddi Jagan International Airport dem boys know that he pay de contractor nearly 90 per cent of de cost of de airport and de wuk wasn’t even quarter way. But just like Malaysia de money pay to de Chinee contractor suh people could get dem cutback.

And after dem collect de cutback all dem doing is walking around kissing babies and cutting ribbon to open some project.

That is how when Soulja Bai tek over de government he couldn’t stop de project. De people done get pay suh dem had to do de wuk. That money coulda revamp de whole of Timehri community and build a proppa airport that don’t look like a warehouse.

Wha dem boys notice in Malaysia is that de leaders going to jail fuh corruption but nutten of de sort happening in Guyana.

Talk half and pray fuh prosecution like Malaysia.