John finishes 6th in Caribbean Cycling Championships

Latest update August 12th, 2018 12:59 AM
Briton John, Guyana’s lone competitor at the Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships, which is being hosted by Bermuda Bicycle Association, finished sixth in his junior 17/18 four lap event.
According to reports coming out of the Bermuda, John did well after suffering initial mechanical challenges on his bike to eventually finish 3 minutes and 11 seconds off the eventual winner, Kaden Hopkins of the host nation who finished in a time of 26 minutes 16 seconds.
The athlete who is coached by Horace Burrowes is set to compete in the road race of the championships today.
Leading up to the competition, John did a few weeks of training in the USA and he will return to continue preparing for the Junior World Championships.
