Internal police probe of Berbice murder/suicide ongoing …as relatives give statements

Relatives of the murdered Rohini ‘Sabrina’ Lakhan who made strong allegations against the ranks stationed at the Albion Police Station, including bribe, are hoping for justice.

The Commander of ‘B’ Division, Lyndon Alves told this publication via telephone that the investigation by the OPR rank is still ongoing. He said, “There is no-one who came forward and made a statement against the police, but I am conducting an investigation to get to the bottom of the story. A statement from the woman who was at the residence with the police was taken”. According to him, based on reports in the media, the investigation was launched. Alves stated that he has not been briefed as to how many statements were taken and from whom, and he is yet to determine the progress of the investigation, although OPR Berbice commenced investigating on Tuesday. He said statements from the police ranks are still to be taken.

Relatives of Lakhan stated that they visited the Whim Police Station on Tuesday and statements in relation to allegations made against the police were taken from them by a detective.

It was confirmed, by a senior police source in the division, that a detective indeed took statements from the relatives of Lakhan.

The police are being accused of accepting a bribe from the sister of Ramesh Ramdeen, the husband of Lakhan who also killed himself after viciously murdering his wife at their home in Chesney Housing Scheme, Corentyne, Berbice.

The family were also outraged that a woman police sergeant left Lakhan at home with her husband even though the court had granted a protection order against him. The rank was required to accompany the woman to uplift her belongings and ensure that she left the home in their presence.

Additionally, a post mortem examination conducted on both bodies by a government Pathologist revealed that both died from shock and haemorrhage due to an incise wound.

A prominent attorney in Berbice had stated that the police are culpable for leaving Lakhan in the home with Ramdeen.

He had explained that, “their role was to ensure compliance with the order. So until the order was complied with…that is, the safe distance away from the husband as ordered, their role did not end”. He stressed that, by leaving, whether on request or not, the police were defying the court presence.

Ramdeen’s sister who was present at the home with the police for Lakhan to pack her belongings had stated that after her sister-in-law took some time to pack, the police left and she followed behind.

Rohini Lakhan’s life ended brutally on Monday after years of abuse at the hands of her partner Ramesh Ramdeen. Using a cutlass, he slashed her throat and slit his own, killing both of them and leaving behind their three children. The two youngest children remain with the mother of Lakhan while the eldest daughter is currently staying with Ramdeen’s sister in Canje, Berbice.