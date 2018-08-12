Dey cops main event at Ansa Mc Al icool and Lucozade cycle meet

Cortis Dey pulled off a sensational victory in the feature race to bring the curtains down on the Ansa Mc Al I cool Water and Lucozade cycle meet which took place at the inner circuit of the National Park.

In steaming hot conditions, Dey kept himself up front and shared the lead with Jamaul John, Kemuel Moses, Romello Crawford and Paul DeNobrega throughout the 35-lap School boys and Invitational race.

However, it was Dey, Griffith and John who managed to separate themselves from the bunch in the final lap and with just about 100metres to go, Dey edged his rivals to the finish line, wining the race in a time of 1 hour 19 minutes 24.20 seconds. Griffith took the runner up spot, while Moses finished third followed by Crawford and De Nobrega in that order.

Brain De Nobrega won the 12-14 year-old boys and girls’ 3-lap in 8 minutes 05.16 seconds, while Oliver Younge won the Veteran U50 5-lap in 12:09.92 ahead of Warren Mc Kay and Nigel London in that order.

The Veteran Over 50 5-lap was taken Ian Jackson, while Linden Blackman finished second and Beresford was third. Adelie Hodge was the 10-lap Juvenile race in 28 minutes 30.01 seconds; Jason Samson finished second and Ajay Gopilall was third.

Kareem Sharpe claimed the Mountain Bike 5-lap title ahead of Jamal Cappell. The BMX boys’ 6-9 2-lap event was taken by Jose Rodrigues, while Jared Barrington placed second and Duykie De Nobrega finished third. Uttam Kumar Iossider won the wheel Chair race. (Zaheer Mohamed)