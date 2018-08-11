Second edition of Prime Minister T20 Softball Cup to be launched tomorrow

The Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc organised Prime Minister T20 Softball Cup 2 will be launched tomorrow at 11:00hrs at the Everest Cricket Club. The organisers have pointed out that there is a significant increase in prize monies for both the Open and Masters Categories.

The tournament is billed for October 19-21 and the winning teams will pocket $100,000 more than last year’s winners.

This year $700,000 will be up for grabs in the Open category, while the Masters will battle for a winning prize of $600,000. Runners -up in both segments will received $100,000 as well as trophies.

The tournament is being played in collaboration with National Sports Commission, the Ministry of the Presidency Department of Social Cohesion, Culture Youth and Sports, will see several local and overseas team doing battle.

Once again lighted bails will be used in the competition and added entertainment will be provided by the Crossover band and cheerleaders during the finals. Regal Masters and Speedboat are the defending champions.

At the launching tomorrow, Prime Minister (Ag) and Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, Minister of Social Cohesion and Sports, Dr. George Norton, Director of Sports, Christopher Jones along with President of the GSCL Inc, Ian John are likely to deliver remarks.

Among the sponsors on board so far are Banks DIH, Hero Motor Cycle and Regal Sports.

Meanwhile, the quarter finals of the Ink Plus, Crown Mining Supply and Elegance Jewellery and Pawn Shop competition, will also be played tomorrow along with a feature T/20 game between Corriverton Spartans and Regal All Stars.

Corriverton Spartans will depend on the likes of Krishon Sobhai, Chandrashekar Arjune, Vishal Phillips, Randy Baichan, Kishan Gangaram and Eon Hooper. Regal All stars will have in the line-up Patrick Roplall, Fazal Rafeik, Sachin Singh and Khalid Haslim. The game is being sponsored by Ravi Lutchman.