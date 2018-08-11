Preparations begin for Guyana Beverage Company cycle road race – 85 miles event set for August 26

Preparations have begun for the staging of the Annual Guyana Beverage Company cycle road race this year.

The event, which is scheduled to be 85 miles this year, is set for Sunday August 26 and is open to cyclists throughout Guyana.

The event as is usual is being organised by the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) and coordinated by Cycling Coach Randolph Roberts.

The race is expected to be keenly conducted. The riders will pedal off at 09: 00hrs from in front of the Beverage Company’s Berbice office at Palmyra East Coast Berbice, to Skeldon and back to its place of origin, covering a distance of 85 miles.

Prizes will be awarded to the first 10 finishers, the first three juniors, the first three 12-14 riders, while there will be 10 prime point prizes up for grabs.

There is also expected to be a special race for BMX riders.