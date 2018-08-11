Latest update August 11th, 2018 12:58 AM

‘Otisha’ to stand trial for rape of boy, 14

Otis ‘Otisha’ Pearson

Well known transgender personality, 40-year-old Otis Pearson, called ‘Otisha’, has been committed to stand trial in the High Court for rape. This is following the conclusion of a Preliminary Inquiry (PI) conducted before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Yesterday the court ruled that there was sufficient evidence against Pearson for him to stand trial before a judge and jury at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.
Pearson was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on December 24, last, at Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown, he caused a 14-year-old boy to perform a sexual act with him.
The charge amounts to statutory rape, since the boy is below the age of consent.
Pearson made his initial court appearance before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly
Throughout the trial, Pearson was represented by Attorney-at-Law Ronald Burch-Smith. He remains out on $300,000 bail until the hearing and determination of the trial in the High Court.
Pearson was arrested earlier this year after accusations were levelled against him for having sexual relations with underage boys, after a photograph appeared on social media with Pearson in the company of a young boy.
It was reported that the Child Care and Protection Agency was also assisting with the investigation and a file was compiled and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.
According to reports, in February, the Child Care and Protection Agency closed its investigation into the alleged misconduct by Pearson, who was very vocal on social media and during a television newscast asserted that he “has a young boy for every day of the week”.
CC&PA Director, Ann Greene, conducted several interviews with the alleged victims who are all under age 16.

 

