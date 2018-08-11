Nand Persaud group Of Companies, Sky Plus Mega Sprint Classic horserace meet… Trophy Stall, Stag Beer and Republic Bank fuel tomorrow’s event

With race day set for tomorrow and the Nand Persaud Race Track (straight) being the only one of its kind in Guyana and being touted as the best. The excitement is fever pitch for the much anticipated Karibee Rice Mega Sprint Classic Horserace meet set for the Company’s No.36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne, Berbice, Racing Facility.

The event is organised by the Company’s Sky Plus Promotion Group and is being powered by the Trophy Stall of Bourda Market, Stag Beer, Republic Bank and Nand Persaud group Of Companies.

There are seven races carded for the day with over $4M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for the taking.

The feature will see TNT throwing down the gauntlet against the likes of Got TO GO and Isn’t She Charming in the race for animals classified D and lower over four Furlongs. The winner is set to run away with $400,000 and trophy.

The other events are for animals classified H and lower; three year-old animals; those classified for 2 year-old.

There is also an event for K and lower animals, while there are two for the L class horses with one being for male animals and the other for female L class animals. Among other sponsors are Jumbo Jet Auto Sales, NTN Television and Prem’s Electrical.

Race time is 12:00hrs and there will be lots of other attractions for the family and kids. An action packed day of racing is anticipated. (Samuel Whyte)