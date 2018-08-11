Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil futsal tourney… Semifinals on tonight

At the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) hard court, two teams will move one step closer to the grand cash prize of $600,000 and the championship trophy when tonight’s semifinal matches in the Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil futsal tournament concludes.

Those semifinalists were decided following last night’s quarterfinals which witnessed Progressive Ballers playing Germans in the first match that kicked off 19:00hrs followed by Quiet Storm versus DC Ballers in game two, while Goodfellas matched skills with Russians in the third quarterfinal before the feature match between the crowd favourites Figgy Green Jaguars and Haynes Hitters.

The results of those matches will be featured in tomorrow’s issue of Kaieteur Sport.

The final of the tournament is set for August 18th and the runners-up will receive a handsome $250,000, third $100,000 and fourth place $50,000 in the competition which has been sanctioned by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and sponsored by Mohammed’s Enterprise, ExxonMobil, Bakewell, Cell Smart, PPDI, Sankar’s Auto Works and Bumper to Bumper Services.