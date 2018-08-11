Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil futsal tourney… Semifinals on tonight

Latest update August 11th, 2018 12:58 AM
At the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) hard court, two teams will move one step closer to the grand cash prize of $600,000 and the championship trophy when tonight’s semifinal matches in the Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil futsal tournament concludes.
Those semifinalists were decided following last night’s quarterfinals which witnessed Progressive Ballers playing Germans in the first match that kicked off 19:00hrs followed by Quiet Storm versus DC Ballers in game two, while Goodfellas matched skills with Russians in the third quarterfinal before the feature match between the crowd favourites Figgy Green Jaguars and Haynes Hitters.
The results of those matches will be featured in tomorrow’s issue of Kaieteur Sport.
The final of the tournament is set for August 18th and the runners-up will receive a handsome $250,000, third $100,000 and fourth place $50,000 in the competition which has been sanctioned by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and sponsored by Mohammed’s Enterprise, ExxonMobil, Bakewell, Cell Smart, PPDI, Sankar’s Auto Works and Bumper to Bumper Services.
Aug 11, 2018“I believe the future is bright for the women’s game in Guyana and the investment the GFF has made in the U-15 Girls will pay dividends in the future,” said Paul Beresford, following the...
Aug 11, 2018
Aug 11, 2018
Aug 11, 2018
Aug 11, 2018
Aug 11, 2018
The dispute between Saudi Arabia and Canada over the Canadians’ justified condemnations of human rights in the kingdom... more
Which of the two parties – the Guyana Teachers’ Union or the Government of Guyana – is more confused is hard to tell.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The financial services sector of Caribbean jurisdictions, and other parts of the developing... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]