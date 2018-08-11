Miner charged with trafficking ganja

Latest update August 11th, 2018 12:58 AM

Richard Simon

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday granted bail to the tune of $100,000 to 27-year-old miner, Richard Simon, of 111 Fourth Avenue, Bartica, who appeared before her on a narcotics trafficking charge
The charge read that on August 9 last, at Bartica Police Station, Simon had in his possession 62 grams of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.
The defendant, who denied the allegation, was represented by Attorney George Thompson, who asked that his client be released on reasonable bail since he is not a flight risk and will return to court for the trial.
The lawyer added that his client has an unblemished record.
However, Police Prosecutor Vivian Adolph strongly objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing that he admitted in a caution statement to ownership of the narcotics.
The prosecutor added that based on the amount and the prevalence of the offence, the defendant would not return to court for the trial.
The condition attached to the bail is that Simon report every Friday to the Bartica Police Station until the hearing and determination of the trial.
He was instructed to make his next court appearance on August 30 at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court.

 

