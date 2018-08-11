Lucozade and iCool Water 11- Race Cycle Programme on today at National Park

Latest update August 11th, 2018 12:58 AM
ANSA McAl’s Lucozade sports drink and iCool water 11-Race Cycle Programme will take place today at the inner circuit of the National Park under the organisation of cycling coach and Carlton Wheelers cycle club president, Hassan Mohamed. Races begin at 9:30hrs.
Guyana’s top cyclists will vie for sprint prizes, trophies and other cash incentives in the Junior, Juvenile, Veteran and Senior categories as well as the Mountain Bike and BMX events.
Andrew Hicks, Christopher ‘Chicken Legs’ Griffith, Curtis ‘Chappy’ Dey, Deeraj Garbarran, Jamual John, Romello Crawford, Silvio Innis, Hamzah Eastman, Paul DeNobrega, Briton John and Alonzo Ambrose will be keeping an eye on their performances, as they have all been shortlisted for the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF), who will select five from the group to represent Guyana at the Caribbean Senior Championships in the Dominican Republic.
Michael Anthony, who recently returned to action in Guyana, was the winner of last week’s Seven Seas meet at the National Park and will be looking to maintain his form, while Jamual John, Paul De Nobrega and others will want to come back strong.
