Letter to the Sports Editor… Advertising through sports

Latest update August 11th, 2018 12:58 AM
Dear Sports Editor,
Sport is the way you advertise your country to the rest of the World. As it is in any form of advertising, there is an associated fee. This fee is normally paid by the company that wishes to educate or notify the public of what their products are capable of doing and how it can make their lives better.
As an example, the fast food giant McDonalds choose to advertise on children’s programmes since that’s their captive audience. It has been proven that even before a child could speak clearly they can recognize the Golden Arches of McDonalds. Now that’s how effective the power of advertising is.
The above example is used to encourage the Guyana Government, businesses and entrepreneurs that getting behind one or more disciplines can propel our beautiful Guyana to heights that we cannot imagine. As an example, a little place like Iceland was advertised to the World through football. This little Island is less than half the size of Guyana in land mass and population. However, the Government, the business community and the entrepreneurs decided that through football Iceland is going to be advertised to the World.
Today, Iceland has strengthened its diplomatic relations with the rest of Europe and the world and has graduated to the commendable status of the most sought after places for vacation.
Their young talented football players are now recruited for some of most prestigious academies in the world, made possible through the Government, Businesses and Entrepreneurs that were willing to invest in their Island. Remarkable!
Like all other Governments in the World the Guyanese Government needs to invest in its Sports disciplines. The Businesses that are supported by Guyanese needs to give back something to complete the cycle. The Entrepreneurs and Philanthropic society is going to follow suit.
As a people, we need to have respectful teams representing Guyana and yes, advertising this beautiful place we call home, will result in a boost to our economy.
Concerned Citizen
