High ranked referee-judge to hold seminar in Guyana ahead of regional tournament

The Caribbean’s highest ranked referee-judge, International Boxing Association (AIBA) three-star ranked James Beckles, will be coming to Guyana on Monday for a three-day referee-judges seminar. This is not Beckles first outing in Guyana and he has been travelling here over the years to update the local officials on the new rules and regulations of AIBA.

According to head of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle, there have been a few rule changes since the three-star Judge’s last visit and his seminar will serve as a precursor to the locally hosted Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors tournament which is set for August 17th to 19th at the National Gymnasium.

Beckles seminar will last from Monday to Thursday, August 16th and a total of around 16 local referee-judges will benefit from training.

Meanwhile, the GBA in a release noted that they are still currently battling some financial challenges in order to make next week’s regional boxing tournament a success and they are encouraging all stakeholders to assist in any way possible for the national cause.

The team that will be representing Guyana has been released and the members are as follows;

Junior division

44-46kg Richard Howard (FYF)

46-48kg Leon Moore (FYF)

45-57kg Christopher Romeo (VBG)

57-60kg Mark Crawford (FYF)

60-64kg Jamal Mercer (YA)

64-69kg Emanuel Pompey (YA)

69-75kg Jevon Thomas (CBG)

Schools Boys

44-46kg Joel Anthony (HE)

Enoch Monroe (HE)

Deron William (VBG)

52-54kg Patrick Harvey (FYF)

54-57kg Kurt Beckles (HE)

Novices

60-64kg Shemar Morrison (FYF)

69-75kg Germain Williams (VBG)

Female (12 -14)

Alesha Jackman

Female (15-16)

Jelica Rodney (Savannaha boxing gym) Region 9

Female (17-18)

Akea Lamazon (PRBG)

COACHES

Sebert Blake (TD)

Clifton Moore (VBG)

James Walcott (HE)

Joseph Murray (FYF)

Floyd Grant (CBG)