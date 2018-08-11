Guyana Cup 2018 at Rising Sun Turf Club West Berbice… Elvis and D’ Emperor Trucking Services, Palm Court join list of sponsors

It’s just over one week before the 12th annual Guyana Cup horserace meet speeds off at the Rising Sun turf club at Number Six village, West Coast Berbice with over $15 million in cash and prizes up for grabs.

The August 19th event is dubbed as the most lucrative horserace meet in the nation and the many fans and turfites are preparing for anticipated keen rivalry between the jockeys in the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee and Rising Sun turf club collaborated initiative.

The one-day meet set for Berbice is gaining traction both locally and overseas with a lot sponsors ready to saddle up with the mega event. The latest companies to have confirmed their support have been Elvis and D’ Emperor Trucking Services along with popular night spot, Palm Court.

Last week, at Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee’s office on Smyth Street, Elvis Trucking Services and D’ Emperor Trucking Company confirmed their support for the event by handing over the cheques for their monetary contributions. Organising committee member, Melissa Shariff, was on hand to receive the support during the simple but significant ceremony.

Meanwhile, Palm Court representative Sophia Ramphal handed over her company’s sponsorship cheque to Guyana Cup 2018 organising committee member, Roy Jafarally, at the company’s Main Street location.

The three businesses have now joined the long list of companies who have committed to the 12th Guyana Cup; those companies include Discount Store, Hand-in-hand Insurance, Superbet, Gizmos and Gadgets, B.M. Soat, Mazi Night Club, Hyper Malt, Big G Lumber Yard, KGM Security and Rohan Auto Spares.

The programme of events for the day has been released and as is customary, the C Class event is the main attraction.

The day’s full race programme reads as follows:

1) C class and lower, 1600m. Total purse: $3,875,000

2) 3yr old Derby 1100M – purse: $2,000,000.

3) G1 and lower 1400M – purse: $1,550,000.

4) H3 and lower 1100M – purse $1,350,000.

5) 2yrs old Guyana Bred 1100M – purse: $680,000.

6) I class and lower 1400M – Purse: $581,000.

7) J3 and lower 1400M. Purse: $485,000.

8) L class 1400M – purse $390,000.

10) L class 1100M – purse $290,000.