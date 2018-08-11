GT Beer / Keep Your Five Alive Competition… Sparta needs a win to revive invincibility

Tonight’s GT Beer / Keep Your Five Alive Competition final is the buzz around the town and the Organisers are putting everything in place to accommodate the anticipated large turnout, at the National Gymnasium.

After weeks of pulsating action, attention now turns to tonight’s final when Sparta Boss take on Tiger Bay in what is expected to provide fans with a fascinating clash with a huge financial prize and bragging rights up for grabs.

The Organisers and sponsor GT Beer are pulling out all the stops to make it an epic experience and final for the fans so much so that all roads will definitely lead to the Mandela Avenue venue.

Tiger Bay will surely start as favourites and this is a somewhat strange development, especially against a team like Sparta Boss, who has the most impressive resume in the shorter format.

However, the form that the irrepressible Deon Alfred has shown in all competitions recently is unquestionably the reason for their favourite tag.

Alfred has been in prolific form and virtually unstoppable and his display against Sparta Boss of recent is the basis for being the overwhelming choice of the pundits.

Alfred’s support will most likely come from the likes of Orin Moore, Keoma Gravesande and Leon Fredericks.

On the other hand, Sparta Boss has lost some of aura and are no longer considered invincible, a characteristic they held for many years.

They are still a dangerous side, but of recent they’ve been beaten by teams that showed no fear for their much vaunted strikeforce led by Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson.

He is expected to receive support from the likes of Sheldon Shepherd, Eusi ‘Boney’ Phillips, Courtney Britton, Denis Edwards, Cleon Forrester and Jermin Junor.

It should be an interesting slugfest and the early prediction is that the fans will be the real winners.

Sparta’s dip in hardware means that they need a win to revive their invincibility and reputation.

A number of exhibition games are slated to be played.