GFF elite league season III… Double header at Leonora tomorrow

Latest update August 11th, 2018 12:58 AM
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) elite league continues tomorrow at the National Track and Field Centre (NTFC) Leonora with a double header featuring last place New Amsterdam United Football Club (FC) against seventh place Milerock FC in the first match that kicks off at 16:00hrs.
The feature match will pit ninth place Cougars FC against eight place Ann’s Grove United FC.
All the teams involved in tomorrow’s match day are far off from finishing in the top three of the championship with the highest ranked team Milerock being 22 points off table leaders Fruta Conquerors and second place Den Amstel that possess a weaker goal difference.
Tomorrow’s contestants will be battling to avoid the regulation with New Amsterdam on four points, while Ann’s Grove and Cougars both have six points.
The winners of the league will pocket a handsome $5million along with entry to the Caribbean club championship, while the second place finishers will receive $2million and third $1million.
Admission to tomorrow’s games will cost $500, while women and children are free to enter.
