CONCACAF U15 GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP… Guyana wins final match – Future’s bright for young squad

“I believe the future is bright for the women’s game in Guyana and the investment the GFF has made in the U-15 Girls will pay dividends in the future,” said Paul Beresford, following the National U15 Girls’ team’s second victory to conclude their participation in the Concacaf Girls’ U15 Championship in Florida, USA yesterday.

Guyana defeated Curacao by 6 – 0 in a match which saw the team dominating the play throughout the match with resulting goals from Shacaylah Williams, who scored twice, Samantha Banfield, Jalade Trim, Kersti Thomas and Shamya Daniels respectively.

According to Beresford, the match was the breakout game the technical staff was hoping for in the tournament and Guyana could have achieved a higher score line with two early goals if only for some offside calls made early in the match. Nonetheless, the players executed the tactical game plan presented by the technical staff.

Guyana’s team, captained by Forward Jalade Trim, saw Banfield’s goal in the 12th minute as the opener followed by Williams’ goal to give Guyana a 2 – 0 lead at half time. “Guyana continued to pressure Curacao in the second half and Jalade Trim got on the scoresheet with a calm finish.

Shacaylah Williams added one more goal in the second half to complete her brace, Guyana’s final two goals came from Kirsty Thomas and Shamya Daniels who completed the scoring with two minutes left in the contest,” as reported by Beresford.

The starting lineup for yesterday’s match was as follows: Ludesha Reynolds (GK), Aliea Moses,

Hasha Holder, Jenea Knight, Samantha Banfield, Shacaylah Williams, Jalade Trim (C), Anaya

Willabus, Anastasia Salvadore, Ashaya Doobay and Allianna Holder

The Concacaf U15 Girls’ Championship was the first international tournament for the National

U15 Girls in some time with a mix of Guyana and International-based players.