Bus driver charged with causing death of pedestrian

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday granted $600,000 bail to a 32-year-old man who was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Jamal Lowe, a minibus driver, of 1433 Farm, East Bank Demerara, appeared before the Chief Magistrate in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

He was not required to plead to the charge which stated that on August 8 last, at Covent Garden Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he drove minibus BVV 2848 in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the death of 43-year-old Franklyn Dover.

The man’s lawyers in an application to secure bail for his client told the court that his client is the sole breadwinner for his family and has never been charged before.

The lawyer added that after the accident occurred, his client took the now dead man to the Diamond Hospital. He then proceeded to the Providence Police Station where he reported the matter and gave a statement.

Police Prosecutor Vivian Adolph objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing the serious nature of the offence and the fact that Lowe was speeding at the time of the accident.

The Chief Magistrate granted bail to the defendant, but she also suspended his driver’s license until the hearing and determination of the trial.

Lowe was also told to report every Friday to the Providence Police Station.

According to information, Franklyn Dover of Lot ‘L’ First Street, Bartica, was struck down by the minibus about 20:00 hrs on the day in question.

It was reported that the driver of minibus BVV 2848 was proceeding south along the Covent Garden Public Road, when the pedestrian reportedly ran across the road and collided with the front right side of the bus.

As a result of the impact, the pedestrian fell onto the roadway and received injuries about his body. He was rushed to the East Demerara Regional Hospital in an unconscious state. He was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Hospital where he died while receiving medical attention.