Boy, 14, charged with raping girl, 11

Latest update August 11th, 2018 12:58 AM
Aug 11, 2018
A 14-year-old boy was yesterday released on $40,000 bail after being slapped with a rape charge.
He is the third person to be charged for raping an 11-year-old girl.
When the lad appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan he was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which was read to him in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
It is alleged that between October 1 and October 31, 2017 at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, he, along with 18-year-old Caozuyag Menuy and his 15-year-old brother, engaged in sexual penetration with a girl under the age of 16.
Last month, Menuy and his teenaged brother were arraigned in court, and were each released on $70,000 bail.
According to information, a thirteen-year-old boy will also be charged for the same offence. It was reported that during the month of October last, the three boys went into a house where the victim was and held her down on a bed and inserted their fingers into her vagina.
The victim then told her parents what had occurred and they reported the matter to the station. Investigations were carried out and the defendants were arrested and charged.
The three accused are not due back in court until August 24.
Aug 11, 2018
Aug 11, 2018
Aug 11, 2018
Aug 11, 2018
Aug 11, 2018
