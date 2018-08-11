58 murders, 350 gun-related robberies in 7 months – 5% drop in serious crimes; 76 illegal guns taken off the streets

With 58 murders, 350 gun-related robberies, and 153 reports of rape, the Guyana Police Force is nevertheless reporting a five percent decrease in serious crimes at the end of July, compared to the same period last year.

A release from the Force’s Public Relations Department stated that there was a 17 percent decrease in murder (58 as against 70); a 25 percent increase in robberies where no instruments were used; a seven percent increase in robbery under arms where firearms were used (350 as against 327); a 23 percent decrease in robbery under arms where instruments other than firearms were used; a seven percent increase in robbery with violence; a 25 percent decrease in robbery with aggravation; a 24 percent decrease in larceny from the person; a three percent increase in rape (153 as against 148); a seven percent increase in burglary and a nine percent decrease in break and enter and larceny.

There were 25 disorderly murders; 16 domestic murders, 11 committed during robberies and six in which the motive was unknown.

Police have also taken 76 illegal firearms off the streets so far this year, compared to 81 for the corresponding period last year.

They included 44 pistols, 18 revolvers, eight shotguns one sub-machine gun and five rifles. Thirty-four weapons were seized in A Division, 15 in F Division, nine in C Division and seven in B Division and five, four and two in D, E and G Divisions respectively.

Police also recorded a 7.4 decrease in fatal accidents for the year (57 in 2017 as against 54 this year), with 22 pedestrians and 13 pedal cyclists being among the main victims.

