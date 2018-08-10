Two nabbed with gun after car chase ends in crash

Latest update August 10th, 2018 12:58 AM

The crashed vehicle and firearm

A car chase involving the police and two men ended in Lyng Street, Charlestown yesterday, with the civilians crashing their vehicle and being arrested with an unlicenced gun.
A release stated that a police mobile patrol was in Charlestown at around 11:30hrs when they observed suspicious movement of motor car PWW149. The vehicle was being driven by a “known character”, with a male seated in the back.
“As the patrol approached the vehicle in the vicinity of Russell and Howes Street, the ranks signaled the driver to stop but instead he accelerated and crashed into a post, on Lyng Street, Charlestown,” police said.
“The occupants were ordered to exit the vehicle and during that process, the driver dropped a firearm which was immediately retrieved and found to be a .38 Smith and Wesson revolver with a live round in its chamber.”
The 38-year-old driver of West Ruimveldt and his 20-year-old unemployed resident of Campbellville Housing Scheme are in custody and the vehicle impounded.

 

