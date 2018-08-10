Police Progressive Youth Club athlete Joanna Archer lands scholarship in New York

Latest update August 10th, 2018 12:58 AM
The career of Police Progressive Youth Club female athlete Joanna Archer was given a major boost when she was recently awarded a scholarship to the Munroe College in New York, USA.
The former West Demerara Secondary School student, who is set to participate in the Boyce and Jefford Classic this weekend in Linden, will depart Guyana on Monday morning to pursue a degree in Criminal Justice.
Headmaster of the West Demerara Secondary School Harrinarine (only name) congratulated Archer and made a monetary donation to her. He encouraged her to aim for the skies adding that she is a rounded individual having excelled at the Caribbean Secondary Education Examination with passes in seven subjects including Mathematics and English.
In an invited comment Archer said she is elated at being given a scholarship and excited to compete overseas. She won gold in 800m, 1500m and 4x400m at the 2017 Inter Guiana Games. She won silver in 800m and was part of the Guyana team that took gold in the 4x400m at the South American Youth Games at Leonora in 2017.
She competed at the CARIFTA Games which was held this year in the Bahamas and won bronze in 800m and silver in the 4x400m. Archer set a new national record at the Aliann Pompey Invitational which was held recently at Leonora where she clocked 2 minutes 13 seconds in the 800m.
Archer expressed gratitude to Harrinarine and all those who have assisted her in her career so far.
