Manslaughter charge for woman who shot lover

The 46-year-old woman who claims she shot her 73-year-old lover in self-defence is scheduled to appear in court today on a manslaughter charge.

The woman has claimed that Deonarine, also called ‘Russia’, was accidentally shot while the two struggled with a shotgun.

She has claimed that the Pomeroon River farmer was attempting to shoot her after accusing her of infidelity,

Kaieteur News understands that one of the woman’s hands bore a cut which she claimed she sustained while grabbing onto a knife with which Deonarine had tried to stab her.

She has also claimed to have disposed of the weapon in the Pomeroon River, but investigators have been unable to retrieve it. On Wednesday, police scoured the area. A post mortem was conducted yesterday on Deonarine’s body.

The woman had initially painted herself as a heroine who had attempted to protect Deonarine from a masked and armed intruder who had confronted the farmer at his Pomeroon home.

She had claimed that they were sitting at a table when Deonarine went to answer a call at the front door. She claimed he was confronted by a ‘masked man’ who was armed. The woman said that she held onto the intruder’s firearm, but that the ‘masked man’ then pulled out a knife.

Deonarine’s lover claimed that she also held onto the knife, while Deonarine attempted to flee downstairs.

She said that the ‘gunman’ then pushed her down, pursued Deonarine, shot him in the abdomen, then fled the scene.