Guyana Cup 2018: Banks Beer jockeys with premier Horse Race event

At the Banks DIH boardroom yesterday, the beverage giants renewed their long serving partnership with the annual Guyana Cup Horse Race event which is in its 12th year, through their Banks Beer brand.

The Guyana Cup 2018 which is being organised by the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee in collaboration with the Rising Sun Turf Club will be held at the Port Mourant, Berbice Race Track on August 19th with over $15 Million in cash and prizes to be won.

Communications Manager of Banks DIH, Troy Peters, explained: “Banks DIH hopped on board when the event was in its developmental stages and we are quite pleased to see how big it has grown. I’ve been to a few meets before and it is quite a spectacle. We will be sponsoring through our banks beer brand and we are encouraging patrons to drink responsibly while enjoying the races to the fullest.”

Also present at yesterday’s launch were Mitra Ramkumar (Head of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana – THAG), Organisers Nazrudeen Mohamed Jr., Compton Sancho and Roy Jafarally along with Director of the National Sport Commission, Chris Jones.

Jones commended the organisers for staying true to their passion and thanked Banks DIH and all the sponsors that have supported the event while calling for all Guyanese to come out in their numbers since an event like horse racing attracts people from all walks of life and fosters social cohesion.

Ramkumar related that events such like Guyana Cup that attracts jockeys and owners from across the Caribbean such including Trinidadian Shawn Mohamed, are very easy to support and give blessings to because of the opportunities it creates through tourism.

The THAG boss noted that sports tourism is relatively new to Guyana and last year this event had over 12 000 spectators while creating over 200 jobs, a statistic which shows the enormous potential of the event.

Head of the Organising Committee, Nazrudeen Mohamed Jr., posited that, “Banks have been helping us grow this tournament not only through the improved prize money but through regulation and organising standpoints and we are grateful.”

He further stated that in addition to the familiar commentary personality of Compton Sancho, the Guyana Cup 2018 will have the prestige of a Belmont Stakes experienced commentator at the Rising Sun Turf Club, come next week Sunday.

And, according to Mohamed Jr., the club will have a big screen television for those fans that may not be able to negotiate the anticipated large crowd to see the real time action. Sancho shared during the press brief that the Berbice track is in immaculate condition and the grounds men must be commended for their great work done when weighed against the recent inclement weather.

The programme of events for the day has been released and as is customary, the C Class event is the main attraction. The day’s full race programme reads as follows: 1) C class and lower, 1600m. Total purse: $3,875,000. 2) 3 year old Derby 1100M – purse: $2,000,000. 3) G1 and lower 1400M – purse: $1,550,000. 4) H3 and lower 1100M – purse $1,350,000. 5) 2yrs old Guyana Bred 1100M – purse: $680,000. 6) I class and lower 1400M – Purse: $581,000. 7) J3 and lower 1400M. Purse: $485,000. 8) L class 1400M – purse $390,000. 9) L class 1400M – purse $390,000. 10) L class 1100M – purse $290,000. (Calvin Chapman)