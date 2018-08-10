Green Machine steps up preparations for Americas Rugby Challenge

The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) selectors will be announcing the final squad to represent Guyana at the Americas Rugby Challenge in Colombia next week according to information disclosed by Head Coach Grant Stuart, during a training session on Wednesday afternoon at Parade ground.

With just days to go before the team departs for the challenge series, the training squad has up the ante on preparations with trial sessions among the players at Middle Street location, as a proper training venue remains a big challenge for the Union.

According to the Head Coach, the players’ fitness is not the question at the moment, but getting them to gel and understand the system being the primary focus but he is confident that they will get it right in time for competition.

Guyana’s National Rugby team will participate in the Americas Rugby Challenge series for the first time this month and will be coming up against the likes of Mexico, Colombia and Paraguay in anticipated rigid 15s action.

This will be a great test for the English speaking side that hasn’t dominated this format regionally for over a number of years now.

Confirmed Schedule for ARChallenge2018:

Sunday, August 26: Paraguay vs. Mexico

Sunday, August 26: Colombia vs. Guyana

Wednesday, August 29: Guyana vs. Paraguay

Wednesday, August 29: Colombia vs. Mexico

Saturday, September 1: Mexico vs. Guyana

Saturday, September 1: Colombia vs. Paraguay