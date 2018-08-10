Latest update August 10th, 2018 12:58 AM

GFF Elite League Season III…. Western Tigers looking to bounce back against Buxton; double header at Leonora tonight

Aug 10, 2018 Sports 0

After their shock defeat to 10-man Guyana Defence Force Football Club (GDF FC) on Sunday night last, fourth placed Western Tigers will be hoping that their 4-2 defeat at the hands of the defending champions will be their first and last of the season as they look to bounce back against Buxton United in tonight’s feature Elite League match at the National Track and Field Center (NTFC), Leonora.
The Tigers, coached by Calvin ‘Flu’ Allen and captained by Daniel Wilson who will be part of the Train & Play camp in Brazil, had high hopes of winning the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) Elite League title in their debut year but after leading 2-0 during the first half, they self destructed to lose by two clear goals to the GDF, blowing the title race wide open in the process.
The Ruimveldt based club that recently benefitted from the National Sports Commission’s (NSC) light up project, will be up against a confident Buxton United FC that defeated Cougars FC 2-0 also on Sunday night. Buxton United, currently in sixth place have nothing to prove and will be going all out to move into the top half of the 10-team league.
Tonight’s opening game will kick off at 19:00hrs and will involve seventh place Milerock FC of Linden and ninth place Cougars FC of Berbice. In the updated league table, Fruta Conquerors remain top with 32 points ahead of second place Den Amstel FC on goal difference followed by the GDF with 30 points, Western Tigers fourth with 27, Victoria Kings 22, Buxton 19, Milerock 10, Ann’s Grove United six points, Cougars FC four points and New Amsterdam United last with four points.

