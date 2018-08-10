EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League… Four matches set for this weekend

Play in the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) / Juicy Juice Under-13 League will continue this Saturday and Sunday at the Timehri Red Ground with four matches, two daily. Timehri Panthers Sports Club and Agricola Red Triangle, the only two remaining unbeaten clubs will be in action and certainly eyeing full points again as the league winds down.

Timehri is at the top on 18 points from their six matches to date while Agricola, also playing six matches is on 16 points from five wins and a draw against Soesdyke Falcons.

Diamodn United is next on 16 points but form 7 matches, their only loss coming at the hands of Agricola last week.

Following is the weekend fixture:

Match Day 10

32. Samatta Point/Kaneville vs Herstelling 11.08.18 10:30hrs

33. Diamond Upsetters vs Agricola “ 11:45hrs

Match Day 11

34. Herstelling Raiders vs Timehri 12.08.18 10:30hrs

35. Samatta Point/Kaneville vs Hararuni “ 11:45hrs