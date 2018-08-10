Demerara Cricket Club Youth Camp orientation on today

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) will be holding a Camp Orientation Meeting at 17:30hrs today at the DCC Pavilion, Lance Gibbs and New Garden Streets, Queenstown. The objective of this meeting is to brief participants and their parents on the DCC Youth Cricket Camp’s guidelines, objectives and expectations.

It will also allow those who have not yet registered to do so. The Orientation Meeting seeks to ensure the smooth running of the DCC Youth Cricket Camp which is set to begin at 9:00hrs on Monday with a brief opening ceremony at the Club ground.

The Camp will be conducted over ten days, Monday to Friday, until the 24th August, beginning at 09:00hrs and conclude at 15:30hrs, daily. The programme of the camp will involve classroom sessions, lectures by a variety of expert presenters, cricket and fitness drills, game simulations and matches.

A significant number of players who attended the DCC Summer Youth Camp over the years have gone on to represent Guyana and West Indies at the youth level and some at the senior level.

This camp aims to build on that custom by identifying talented players and teaching them the fundamentals of the game with the hope that they will go on to become future national and West Indies players in the tradition of the Legends the club has produced over the years.