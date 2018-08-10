Latest update August 10th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Demerara Cricket Club Youth Camp orientation on today

Aug 10, 2018 Sports 0

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) will be holding a Camp Orientation Meeting at 17:30hrs today at the DCC Pavilion, Lance Gibbs and New Garden Streets, Queenstown. The objective of this meeting is to brief participants and their parents on the DCC Youth Cricket Camp’s guidelines, objectives and expectations.
It will also allow those who have not yet registered to do so. The Orientation Meeting seeks to ensure the smooth running of the DCC Youth Cricket Camp which is set to begin at 9:00hrs on Monday with a brief opening ceremony at the Club ground.
The Camp will be conducted over ten days, Monday to Friday, until the 24th August, beginning at 09:00hrs and conclude at 15:30hrs, daily. The programme of the camp will involve classroom sessions, lectures by a variety of expert presenters, cricket and fitness drills, game simulations and matches.
A significant number of players who attended the DCC Summer Youth Camp over the years have gone on to represent Guyana and West Indies at the youth level and some at the senior level.
This camp aims to build on that custom by identifying talented players and teaching them the fundamentals of the game with the hope that they will go on to become future national and West Indies players in the tradition of the Legends the club has produced over the years.

More in this category

Sports

Hero CPL T20 Cricket: Hetymer fires Warriors to victory over Patriots despite Gayle’s 86

Hero CPL T20 Cricket: Hetymer fires Warriors to victory over Patriots...

Aug 10, 2018

By Sean Devers Watched by a colourful, flag waving capacity crowd under a clear night sky, ExxonMobil Guyana Amazon Warriors began their 2018 campaign auspiciously when led by an explosive unbeaten...
Read More
Police Progressive Youth Club athlete Joanna Archer lands scholarship in New York

Police Progressive Youth Club athlete Joanna...

Aug 10, 2018

Guyana Cup 2018: Banks Beer jockeys with premier Horse Race event

Guyana Cup 2018: Banks Beer jockeys with premier...

Aug 10, 2018

ASK-G host successful Grading Exams, 109 students participate

ASK-G host successful Grading Exams, 109 students...

Aug 10, 2018

Demerara Cricket Club Youth Camp orientation on today

Demerara Cricket Club Youth Camp orientation on...

Aug 10, 2018

EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League… Four matches set for this weekend

EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League… Four...

Aug 10, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]