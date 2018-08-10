Boy, 16, on robbery and gun charges escapes from juvenile facility

A 16-year-old boy on gun and armed robbery charges, and who has a history of escaping from custody, is on the run yet again. The teen reportedly slipped out of the Juvenile Holding Centre at Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara, yesterday morning, after being taken to the Admin. office to speak with a senior civilian staffer.

Kaieteur News understands that after speaking to the staffer, the youth exited through the back door of the office. He reportedly then slipped through the main gate.

A source said that a police rank had escorted the juvenile from a cell to the office. However, Kaieteur News understands that ranks are not allowed to be present when the juveniles are being interviewed by civilian staff.

Despite his age, some police ranks at the facility view him as a potentially dangerous inmate. According to one source, he has repeatedly been found with sharpened implements.

Just about a month ago, he reportedly sawed through metal bars in his cell, but other juveniles tipped off police ranks in time to foil his escape. The youth was arrested last April after he allegedly slapped a painter and robbed him at gunpoint. The incident occurred in ‘C’ Field, Sophia.

Police, acting on information, went to the teen’s home, where they allegedly found him with a revolver, a cell phone and other suspected stolen items.

A police official stated that the teen claimed that he rented the firearm from a ‘C’ Field, Sophia resident, whom he identified. But after being taken into custody, the youth bolted from the Cove and John Police Station, after asking a rank to use the washroom.

When he turned up at his mother’s home, the woman alerted the police and he was rearrested.