BCB/Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh Academy ends… Giddings and Samaroo cops major awards

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) organised Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh Academy concluded last Sunday at the Area ‘H’ Ground with a total of 85 students participating during the four day activity. The Academy was conducted by Level III Coach Winston Smith with assistance from Balram Samaroo, Neil Rudder and Lakeram Latchman.

West Indies female pacer Erva Giddings was named player of the Academy while National Junior player Mariam Samaroo was named Best Female player. They each received a cricket bat and trophy, compliments of the Patron’s Fund of Guyana’s leading youth and sports club, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS.

Head Coach Winston Smith described the well attended Academy as a total success and praised the attitude and discipline of the young players who were drawn from across the Ancient County. He noted that the Coaches had observed that every one of the attendees were fully focused and had shown tremendous improvements in every area of the game.

Special emphasis was placed on batting, fast bowling, wicket-keeping, spin bowling and physical fitness while a lot of off field activities were also held to improve the knowledge of the game, its Laws, structure and history.

Smith, on behalf of the other Coaches expressed gratitude to the BCB for its investment in youth development and told the players that Berbice was privileged to have such a visionary President, who is very passionate and caring.

President Hilbert Foster in remarks stated that no other Cricket board in Guyana invests in its young players like the BCB. Foster stated that since his election in February, hundreds of youths have benefitted from constant training and coaching.

He advised the young players to go back to their clubs and to put into practice, what they have learnt. He also urged them to do regular research, so that they can become students of the game. Leaders like Clive Lloyd, Sir Frank Worrell, Ian Chappel, Imran Khan, Mike Bearley, he stated were students of cricket and as such were able to think on their feet.

Students were also encouraged to Say No to Drugs, Suicide, Alcohol, Tobacco, Crime and to embrace Education, Discipline, Hard work and Honesty. He reassured the young cricketers and members of the Berbice Female Cricket Team that as long as he remained President they would be the main priority and that everyone of them would be given an equal opportunity to excel despite their creed, gender, club or racial background.

Foster also expressed gratitude to sponsor Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh for making the Academy possible and stated that since his election, Dr. Singh has invested over $1M into the development of cricket talent in Berbice and is also sponsoring early preparation for Berbice teams for 2019 season.

Special praise was also extended to Berbice Cricket Board overseas Liaison Officer Oscar Ramjeet who has single handedly assisted to garner over $2.5M from overseas donors. The BCB would also like to express gratitude to the Patron’s Fund of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club for donating all the prizes, distilled water and cricket balls for the Cricket Academy.

Among the cricketers attending the Academy were Zeymul Ramsammy, Vettori Latchman, Erva Giddings, Dian Prahalad, Chris Harry, Sherica Campbelle, Ricardo Ramdehol, Trevon Stanislaus, Gourav Ramesh, Rampertab Ramnauth, Jeremy Sandia, Mahendra Gopilall and Doorsammy Mahadeo. Five of the cricketers were selected by the Coaches to receive cricket bats from the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Patron’s Fund as part of the Club’s Celebration of President David Granger’s 73rd Birthday.

The other players receiving awards were Best Batsman – Ricardo Ramdehol, Best Bowler -Doorsammy Mahadeo, Most Disciplined – Zeymul Ramsammy and Most Committed – Ramnauth Rampertab. The five cricketers selected to receive cricket bats were Isaiah Thorne, Ricardo Ramdehol, Niraj Singh, Sarwan Chaitnarine and Ramnauth Rampertab.