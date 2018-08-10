ASK-G host successful Grading Exams, 109 students participate

The Association do Shotokan Karate – Guyana (ASK-Guyana) on Sunday last hosted another high level and successful karate examinations at the YMCA, Thomas Lands which was conducted by head of the IKD, 9th Dan Shuseki Shihan, Frank Woon-A-Tai.

Some 109 students of the ASK-G participated and were urged on by their parents and well wishers. According to a release from ASK-Guyana, tensions were high with some students being well hyped up while others were very nervous and the little ones anxious to participate and pass their exams.

Following eth exams, presentations for past successful Dan ranks were done by Shuseki ShianWoon-A-Tai.

Following are the full results:

DAN PROMOTIONS

3rd Dan Promotions 1. Mahadeo Ramotar YMCA/GFK

2nd Dan Promotions 1. Aaron Persaud YMCA

1st Dan Promotions: 1. Sienna Sookram YMCA

2. Adrian Mohan YMCA

3. Pierre Grant YMCA

4. Kyle Wayne YMCA

5. Pratush Deokinandan GFK

6. Abhigyan Chatterdeo GKF

7. Kaden Pyneandy YMCA

8. Gavin Singh YMCA

9. Cecil DaSilva YMCA

10. Wanda Agdomar YMCA

11. Jerry Santana Bain YMCA

KYU Promotions: (with outstanding students in bold)

11 to Yellow Belt – Yuvraj Beharry / Ethan Rosine / Saskia Dyasindoo / Giada Agdomar / Ajit Dehaan / Tyrese Gittens / Saif Tulla/Keith Williams / Bethany Agdomar / Xavier Lambert / Elijah Rosine.

16 to Orange Belt – Kyra Soares / Amit Prasad / Junxi Yang / Aditya Sukhu / Tyler Bess / Tyshaun Bess / Joshua Daniels / Jonathan Thomas / Shemar Fortune / Shaquan Stewart / David Harold / Gurav Ram / Aishah Persaud / Nathaniel Higgins / Antol Griffin / Joshua Rampersaud.

15 to Green Belt – Yam Chan Chu / Nicholas Rampersaud / Christian Rampersaud / Andrew Johnson / Matthew Salim / Joshua Nimar / Isaiyah Proctor / Alex Penniston / James Griffith / Daquan Guilford / Thamishwar Dyasindoo / Kristen Samaroo / Anuvani Gunpat / Jeremiah Pile / Romario Jaisingh.

9 to Blue Belt – Shiquana Corlette / Gabriel Looch / Nicolai Adolph Nathan Narine / Oudesh Ram / Aayush Persaud / Bibi Farook / Jaiya Harricharan / Adrian Bhawanidin.

17 to Purple Belt – Christopher James / Maheshwar Dyasindoo / Brandon Foo / Aaliyah McAdam / Jazara Hewitt / Chad Lall / Jayden Chichester / Obinna Utoh / Murduoq Boyce / Youvraj Persaud / Jasmine West / Leandre Holder / Akeem McPherson / Kevin Fraser / Shinessa Boyce/ Bhaskar Jaipersaud / Zac Hussain.

14 to Brown – Farhan Jahan / Bohan Cao / Nick Sookdeo / Piya Parasram / Amara Nandan / Keyshawn Grant / Jared Rambissoon / Navindra Deonarine / Crystal Itwaru / Nalini Arjoon / Ricardo Narine / Shaquan Barrow / Budhdave Singh / Bradley Fenty.

2 to Brown – Krisendat Phagoo / Mareo Dhanraj.

12 to Brown – Jamar Pile / Shamar Francis / Emily Santana Leon / Danielle Persaud / Jeremy Hargobin / Lateef Moffatt / Anya Insanally / Rachel Persaud / Raphael Isaacs / Shanker Parasram / Mark Henry / Andes Roberts.

Congratulations have been extended to all the successful students as well as the Instructors for their dedicated efforts – Roger Peroune, Malcolm Francis, Keith Beaton, Patrick Gurahoo and Wanda Agdomar (YMCA); Clinton Moriah (New Amsterdam); Hazrat Ali (Albion & Blairmont), Parmeshwar Persaud (Canaan) and Mahadeo Ramotar (GFK).

Shuseki Shihan Frank Woon-A-Tai will be holding intensive instructors and judges training sessions at the GKC and ASK-G YMCA until he leaves, next Tuesday.