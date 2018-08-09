Trophy Stall makes good promises to Nand Persaud Sprint Classic Horserace meet

The Trophy Stall of Bourda Market, which is one of the leading trophy and Engraving entities in Guyana, continues to make good on its many promises. The entity with businesses now in Bourda Market, City Mall and South Road, through its Managing Director Ramesh Sunich made a significant contribution to the Nand Persaud Karibee Rice Mega Sprint Classic Horserace meet set for Sunday at their No.36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne, Berbice, Racing Facility. The event is organised by the Company’s Sky Plus Promotion Group.

The Trophy Stall has furnished the Champion Jockey and Champion Trainer trophies along with incentives for other outstanding participants on the day.

There are seven races carded for the day with over $4M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for the taking. The event will see the horses running in a straight line on Guyana’s Only grass track.

Over 40 horses have entered and a number of other sponsors have come onboard. Among them are Ansa Mc Al and Stag Beer, Republic Bank, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales, NTN, Prem’s, Retired Jockey Abdul Latiff, businessmen Deo Persaud, Jaikaran Sergobin and Jaikishan Persaud among others.

The feature is for animals classified D and lower over four Furlongs for a winning purse of $400,000 and trophy which will see the likes of TNT and Isn’t She Charming powering for the attractive purse.

The other events are for horses classified H and lower for a take home prize of $260,000 and trophy over 3 Furlongs.

There is the race for 3 year-old animals for a winning take of $200,000 and trophy also over 3 Furlongs.

The event for 2 year-old animals has a winning purse of $200,000 and trophy over 4 Furlongs.

The K Class and Lower animals will have at stake a first prize of $140,000 and trophy over 3 Furlongs.

There is an event for male animals classified L and lower over 4 Furlongs for a winner’s money of $100,000 and trophy.

The L class event for female horses over 3 Furlongs also has a first prize of $100,000 and trophy.

Race time is 12:00hrs and there will be lots of other attractions for the family and kids. An action packed day of racing is anticipated.