RHTYSC Patron’s Fund: OPM, Fitness Express, Len’s Craft, Farfan & Mendes make contributions

The plans of the ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS to distribute bicycles, school bags and cricket bats to youths in the Ancient County, on Tuesday last received a major boost of financial contributions from several sponsors. The Club received financial contributions from the Office of the Prime Minister, Fitness Express of Sheriff Street, Georgetown, Len’s Craft of Croal Street, Georgetown and long time sponsor Farfan & Mendes Co Ltd of Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Under the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club 2018 Patron’s Fund, the ten cricket teams would be sponsoring a Cricket Tournament, which would be organised by the Berbice Cricket Board in honour of President David Granger 73rd Birthday Celebration. Close to $500,000 worth of cash prizes and trophies would be shared out to the top four teams, while the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and the Berbice Cricket Board would use the opportunity to promote the Country’s Green Economy Programme.

The teams have already started the distribution of bicycles and school bags while more would be shared out next week to youths nominated by the general public. The teams would also be assisting at least fifteen youths with their own cricket bats as part of the 73rd Birthday Celebration. The oldest resident of Rose Hall Town would also receive a

sewing machine, while numerous families would receive food hampers. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club under the Patron’s Fund also donated close to $100,000 worth of items to the Buxton Cricket Club for their 2018 Cricket Academy, while the Mayor & Town Council of Rose Hall Ton collected $90,000 worth of paint, flags and trophies for the Township 48th Anniversary Celebration. Numerous Clubs, Schools and Organisations have also benefitted from donation of trophies, medals and prizes from the Patron’s Fund, while the top ten students in the recent Grade 6 National Examination would also be honoured next Friday.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster expressed gratitude to the sponsors for their cooperation and special mention was made of Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Jamie McDonald of Fitness Express, Alstair Parris of Len’s Craft and Onai Vasconcellos of Farfan & Mendes Co. Ltd.