Money is not always you saviour

Don’t care wha people seh, in Guyana money does run things. When you got money you can get away wid anything. A youth man driving like he head ain’t good on de public road, in fact was Lamaha Street. He knock down a woman and kill she.

After couple day in jail he family raise some money and offer to pay compensation. He give de people $5 million and dem tek it. Dem boys sure de money done.

A man shoot another one then play mad. He end up under observation. By then word come to charge he fuh manslaughter. Everybody lef shock. This is a man who pump all dem bullets in a man back. That couldn’t be self defence but who got money can call de shots.

Dem boys expect to see de story drop because somebody gun offer couple dollar as compensation and de family gun tell de court that dem ain’t want no trouble. De man done dead and nutten can’t bring him back.

But dem boys know that when people ain’t accustom to spend money anything does look nuff. Imagine Jagdeo mek a big announcement that he gun give de family of every policeman killed in de line of duty one million dollar. De poor policeman family accustom to spend $50,000 a month and when that done, beg some family to help.

Dem get one million dollars and dem think is nuff money. In three months de money done and is problems fuh de rest of dem life. That is how things does happen in de world.

But sometimes money don’t always wuk. Some gunmen shoot a money changer and tek way he money. When dem done split up de money dem hear is a bad man money. Well dem boys seh is a big scramble because de money sport up and dress up some woman.

Dem same gunman send message TO DE man claiming how dem gun give he back de money. But de bad man seh money is not everything.

Now de gunmen can’t sleep because dem know death deh round de corner.

Talk half and know money can’t always bail you out.