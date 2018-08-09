Lights installed at Waramadong Village Sports Ground … Initiative part of the Sports Commission ‘light it up’ campaign

DPI, Guyana, 12 1,000 watts lamps were installed at the Waramadong Sports Ground in the Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven in time for the hosting of the annual Upper Mazaruni District Games being held from August 05 to 12.

The initiative forms part of the National Sports Commission’s ‘Light it up campaign’ which started in 2017. A total of $15Million was spent to procure the lights and supplies for various grounds across the country where competitions are held.

Director of Sport, Christopher Jones explained that the aim is to install lights at every community ground, in the Upper Mazaruni district, where the games are hosted every year. The first batch of lights was installed at the Kamarang’s community ground last year.

In addition, Jones said funds were provided for upgrades to the field and pavilion among other areas.

“Essentially, we provide from $1.5Million to $2 Million for ground enhancement, but because of where these

communities are located, we may have to give double that amount. So, every year, in whatever village the games are being hosted we will give that support,” the Director of Sport assured. (Synieka Thorne)