Latest update August 9th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Lights installed at Waramadong Village Sports Ground … Initiative part of the Sports Commission ‘light it up’ campaign

Aug 09, 2018 Sports 0

 

Lights installed at Waramadong Sports Ground. (Images: Keno George)

DPI, Guyana, 12 1,000 watts lamps were installed at the Waramadong Sports Ground in the Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven in time for the hosting of the annual Upper Mazaruni District Games being held from August 05 to 12.
The initiative forms part of the National Sports Commission’s ‘Light it up campaign’ which started in 2017. A total of $15Million was spent to procure the lights and supplies for various grounds across the country where competitions are held.
Director of Sport, Christopher Jones explained that the aim is to install lights at every community ground, in the Upper Mazaruni district, where the games are hosted every year. The first batch of lights was installed at the Kamarang’s community ground last year.
In addition, Jones said funds were provided for upgrades to the field and pavilion among other areas.
“Essentially, we provide from $1.5Million to $2 Million for ground enhancement, but because of where these

Director of Sport, Christopher Jones

communities are located, we may have to give double that amount. So, every year, in whatever village the games are being hosted we will give that support,” the Director of Sport assured. (Synieka Thorne)

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Trophy Stall makes good promises to Nand Persaud Sprint Classic Horserace meet

Trophy Stall makes good promises to Nand Persaud Sprint Classic...

Aug 09, 2018

  The Trophy Stall of Bourda Market, which is one of the leading trophy and Engraving entities in Guyana, continues to make good on its many promises. The entity with businesses now in Bourda...
Read More
CONCACAF Nation’s League Countdown Golden Jaguars’ ‘Train/Play’ in Brazil attracts record-breaking staff complement

CONCACAF Nation’s League Countdown Golden...

Aug 09, 2018

More sponsors throw support behind Guyana Cup 2018 horserace meet

More sponsors throw support behind Guyana Cup...

Aug 09, 2018

Warriors/Patriots face-off tonight from 6PM at Providence ‘Bowlers responsible for winning matches’ – Malik

Warriors/Patriots face-off tonight from 6PM at...

Aug 09, 2018

Massive opportunities on the horizon for players – TD Greenwood

Massive opportunities on the horizon for players...

Aug 09, 2018

Lights installed at Waramadong Village Sports Ground … Initiative part of the Sports Commission ‘light it up’ campaign

Lights installed at Waramadong Village Sports...

Aug 09, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]