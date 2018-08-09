Lights installed at Waramadong Village Sports Ground … Initiative part of the Sports Commission ‘light it up’ campaign

Latest update August 9th, 2018 12:59 AM
DPI, Guyana, 12 1,000 watts lamps were installed at the Waramadong Sports Ground in the Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven in time for the hosting of the annual Upper Mazaruni District Games being held from August 05 to 12.
The initiative forms part of the National Sports Commission’s ‘Light it up campaign’ which started in 2017. A total of $15Million was spent to procure the lights and supplies for various grounds across the country where competitions are held.
Director of Sport, Christopher Jones explained that the aim is to install lights at every community ground, in the Upper Mazaruni district, where the games are hosted every year. The first batch of lights was installed at the Kamarang’s community ground last year.
In addition, Jones said funds were provided for upgrades to the field and pavilion among other areas.
“Essentially, we provide from $1.5Million to $2 Million for ground enhancement, but because of where these
communities are located, we may have to give double that amount. So, every year, in whatever village the games are being hosted we will give that support,” the Director of Sport assured. (Synieka Thorne)
Aug 09, 2018The Trophy Stall of Bourda Market, which is one of the leading trophy and Engraving entities in Guyana, continues to make good on its many promises. The entity with businesses now in Bourda...
Aug 09, 2018
Aug 09, 2018
Aug 09, 2018
Aug 09, 2018
Aug 09, 2018
I had a four-hour lunch with Dr. David Hinds of the WPA and Leonard Craig of the AFC at German’s yesterday and people... more
The reasons proffered for the failure of the Ministry of Health to provide answers to questions posed in the National Assembly... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The financial services sector of Caribbean jurisdictions, and other parts of the developing... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]