I lived through the magic of Rodney and the AFC but the dream failed

I had a four-hour lunch with Dr. David Hinds of the WPA and Leonard Craig of the AFC at German’s yesterday and people would come up and talk about the news of the AFC going into the local government elections alone.

My words to Craig are that a very uncertain future awaits the AFC and this is because I do not think the APNU+AFC regime has performed. I said openly at the table that a third party and the imminent Amerindian party are going to reshape the electoral landscape.

For the purpose of this article, I should have offered the number of columns I penned on the AFC since it went into power. I honestly don’t know what more I can analyze about the AFC. In my next piece on the AFC, I will give readers the exact numbers I have written. I have been asked countless times since the AFC announcement what I think will happen to the AFC.

I will not answer in this article because I will be looking at the electoral prospects of the AFC in forthcoming pieces but without dwelling on its likely showing in local government polls, I think some historical notes should be offered. Why did Walter Rodney capture the imagination of Guyanese in the seventies?

Indians felt that the PPP, even under Jagan, could not mount an effective opposition to the Burnham Government. For a majority of Indians who wanted the Burnham administration to be removed, Rodney offered the better chance. Rodney became very popular in areas in the countryside that were virtually under the ownership of Jagan since the fifties.

For African Guyanese, (and this was quite discernible in Linden) Burnham had failed them as a hero. Rightly or wrongly, they bought into Rodney’s message that Independence did not lead to the liberation of the masses. Rodney offered them that liberation and they supported him. What Rodney received from the Guyanese people was a desire to see a new party outdo the only ones they had to contend with – PPP and PNC.

When the AFC was born, there was a reversion to the seventies. Like Walter Rodney, Guyanese saw the AFC as a necessary “Third Force” devoid of the trappings of race and party domination. The AFC became an overnight sensation because people felt they had enough of the PNC and the PPP and the race baggage they carried.

The AFC then was the counterweight to the two tribalist organizations. It was a time in Guyanese history when citizens just felt that Guyana needed new faces, new politics, new directions.