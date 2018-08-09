GTT pledges support to CANI

Yesterday, The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) pledged its support for the Come Alive Network Inc. (CANI). On Saturday, CANI will be hosting its fifth ‘Just Youth It’ Conference in the Promenade Gardens from noon.

GTT decided to partner with this organization to continue in its efforts to do more for the youthful generation at a community level.

The theme for this year’s Conference is “Safe Spaces for Youth”; to provide safe spaces for youth to engage in positive, violence free activities, which would help in their personal development and mold them into progressive models for society.

All are encouraged to make their way to the Promenade Gardens and become involved in the day long schedule of activities which includes Break-out sessions, charitable projects which center around the renovation and painting of the Joshua’s Boys Home and Sophia Training Centre, painting of pedestrian crossings in school zones, tree planting, mural painting at the seawall, and feeding of the homeless; this activity is supported by the GTT Blue Nose Movement.

There will also be keynote speakers such as the CEO of GTT, Justin Nedd, and The British High Commissioner, Greg Quinn. These are expected to start at 15:00 hours.

All are encouraged to support this venture. Visit the ‘Just Youth It’ – JYIC 5th Anniversary Celebrations Facebook page for more details on how you can be a part of this event.