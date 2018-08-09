Granger says he will hold regular press conferences …plans to host one soon

In the face of mounting public criticisms from various sections of society for holding two official press conferences in more than three years, President David Granger has shared his intention to host a third media conference.

He made the disclosure yesterday in response to a question from the media after swearing-in the Public Service Commission at State House.

“I have made a decision and it will be very soon,” President Granger stated.

He did not immediately provide a date for the next press conference when asked. President Granger indicated that he intends to have regular press conferences.

President of the Guyana Press Association (GPA), Nazima Raghubir, had told Kaieteur News that too many issues of national importance are going unaddressed and that the lack of engagement does no good to any Government’s role to be accountable and transparent.

Granger reminded the media that he had previously addressed the lack of press conferences when he answered questions last month posed by Raghubir on the sidelines of the Caribbean Information Communication Technology (ICT) Roadshow.

On that occasion, the President said he was busy, having attended official events overseas.

“I have dealt with it extensively and you [reporters] have squeezed a lot of juice out of that orange,” the President noted.

Raghubir noted that the Guyana press cannot continue to meet the President on the sidelines of events.

Trade Unionist, Lincoln Lewis, recently reminded the President not to burn the bridge he crossed. Lewis thinks that while Granger seems to have made the media the “enemy,” his success at the next election will be significantly hinged on the willingness of the media to give him coverage when he needs it most.

The Trade Unionist said that in opposition, “Granger was not expected to account as Leader of the Executive but as Leader of the Opposition, and that saw him addressing issues, making promises/commitments that the society yearned for and pulling the right cords.

“As President holding press conferences and facing the media, he will be rightly asked questions to account for the stewardship of his administration.”

Following General Elections in May 2015, President Granger hosted his first press conference in October 2015.

Initially, there was the Public Interest programme where select media houses were invited to sit and question the President, then that ended.

There were no press conferences in 2016 and it was only after public criticisms that the President hosted another press conference more than a year later, on December 14, last.

It is now months since the last press conference and again the President is facing sharp criticisms.