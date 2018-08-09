First locally offered Journalism programme nears

Local reporters could take advantage of a Master in Journalism programme simply by providing a compilation of journalism work they have completed. The journalism programme, which is likely to be shortly introduced by the Nations University, will be offered through the University of Bedfordshire of the United Kingdom.

The Master in Journalism programme is currently gaining the attention of the National Accreditation Council [NAC] which must first accredit the programme before it can be officially added to the line of programmes offered by Nations.

Speaking of the programme, which will arguably be the first journalism programme offered in Guyana, Nations Director, Dr. Brian O’Toole, revealed that it was in light of this fact that the University of Bedfordshire has agreed to allow for a compilation of journalism work to be the pre-requisite for the programme.

This move was imperative, Dr. O’Toole said, since a number of persons practicing in the field of journalism have not been exposed to a journalism course but rather a Communication programme at the University of Guyana – the country’s national university.

In promoting the programme, Nations has described the programme as “a course for our times” adding, “This course is designed to respond to various challenges and was built from the bottom up with an international focus inherent in all the elements of the course.”

Moreover, it is expected that the programme “will challenge students to think past their national perspective, comprehending that to get the full story you need to look across both geographical borders and traditional divisions within journalism.”

Dr. O’Toole is convinced that students of the programme will be able to harness social media to see how the big stories are covered, commented on and packaged across the globe.

Students of the programme will also be able to learn about theories of journalism, how to conduct academic research and how to do well on a dissertation.

It is moreover designed to help students understand the challenges faced in reporting in some parts of the world and the media structures reporters have to negotiate and respond to. The programme is therefore promoted as “a rounded degree, ready to equip reporters for the digitalised global village they now inhabit.”

In addition to Dr. O’Toole, resource persons who were responsible for the introduction of the course include Nation’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Dexter Phillips, Dr. Mark Constantine, Mr. Hydar Ally, Dr. Seeta Roath, Ms. Simone Phillips and media personnel Janelle Persaud and Neil Marks.

The journalism course is one that students will be able to complete in 12 -18 months depending on the pace at which they are able to work, Dr. O’Toole said.

Courses will also be offered on weekends to accommodate working students. Once they are able to successfully complete the programme, students will be awarded a Master in International Journalism from the University of Bedfordshire.

The University of Bedfordshire is described as a modern, innovative university with a heritage of top quality education going back more than 100 years. The institution boasts of nurturing students to become educated, employable and entrepreneurial global citizens with more than 20,000 students from over 120 countries having studied there through the University’s education partners in China, Middle East, Europe, South East Asia and Guyana.