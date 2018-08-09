Father of murdered school teacher testifies in PI

Alfred Branche, the father of murdered school teacher Kescia Branche, took to the witness box yesterday when the preliminary inquiry into his daughter’s demise continued before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Forty-seven-year-old taxi driver, Matthew Munroe, has been charged with the murder of the 22-year-old Richard Ishmael school teacher. Munroe, who is being represented by Attorney-at-Law Nigel Hughes, has not been required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on November 7, 2017 at Georgetown, he murdered Branche.

Munroe was detained after returning from an overseas vacation. He reportedly travelled “on vacation” to the US, around the same time that Branche was found unconscious in Louisa Row, Georgetown.

Police impounded his vehicle, which had sustained damage, and had a missing bumper.

Munroe reportedly told police that he had driven into a pothole on East Coast Demerara. He was reportedly unable to show police the location.

The 22-year-old woman was found badly battered on November 5, last. She succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) without regaining consciousness.

According to reports, her injuries appeared to be consistent with those inflicted by the impact of a vehicle. A post mortem revealed that she succumbed to brain haemorrhage, caused by blunt trauma to the head.

Back in court, the Senior Branche, of Annandale, East Coast Demerara testified that, among other things, he and his daughter would speak to each other over the phone on a regular basis. He added that his daughter had resided with her three-year-old son at First Street, Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown.

Earlier on in the PI, Detective Police Sergeant Keith Conway said that Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Sigh, took swab samples from the remains of the murdered High School teacher.

According to Sergeant Conway, he was at the Georgetown Hospital mortuary where Dr. Singh performed a post mortem examination on Branche’s corpse,

Also testifying was Detective Police Sergeant Rodwell Sarrabo, who was deemed an expert in the field of data recovery from cellular phones, memory cards, and computers. Sergeant Sarrabo testified to a question and answer interview he conducted with Munroe at the Brickdam Police Station.

The police witness further give details as to investigations he did in relation to the murder of the school teacher.