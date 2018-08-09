City vendor among two held for lawyer’s clerk murder

Latest update August 9th, 2018 12:59 AM
Police have detained a Georgetown beverage vendor and another man for the murder of 48-year-old lawyer’s clerk, Gregory ‘Wayne’ Frank. Frank was strangled and battered in his Kuru Kururu home last week.
The two suspects are acquaintances of Frank’s. Kaieteur News understands that the vendor sells beverages a short distance from the Georgetown Magistrates Court and that Frank would often visit his stand. The vendor would reportedly also visit Frank at his home.
A police official said that two other suspects have been released.
Investigators appear to believe that Frank was robbed and murdered by individuals he knew. Kaieteur News understands that the lawyer’s clerk was cautions about his safety, since there had been a number of burglaries in his neighbourhood. However, there was no sign of forced entry to his home.
The premises were ransacked and several items, including Frank’s gold jewellery, television sets, and a laptop were missing. The killers appeared to have escaped through the back door, which was open.
Frank, who was a lawyer’s clerk with Attorney Abiola Wong-Inniss, for over ten years, was found dead two Thursdays ago in his single-flat concrete house at Kuru Kururu.
He was lying face-down in a pool of blood. A postmortem revealed that he sustained compression injuries to the neck and blunt trauma to the head.
An electric drill and a black cap were found in the yard.
Frank’s stepfather, Rupert Patterson, who lives in another house in the same yard, discovered the body when he went over to Frank’s house to check on him.
