Poor supervision at Canal #2 koker

Aug 08, 2018

 

This photo was taken at the Canal #2 Polder koker, West Bank Demerara. The koker was opened Monday using only one of the three available doors to discharge water. According to farmers, this was after significant repairs were done to the sluice doors. The Canal area, which is home of cash crops and cane, has been flooded for a number of days.
Farmers said they visited the koker on Monday and discovered that the operator was not present but one door was opened. Farmers claimed that there is a lack of supervision.

