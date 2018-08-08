Murder/suicide at Kilcoy/Chesney…OPR probing allegations that police ranks accepted bribe

As the dust begins to settle after the grisly murder/suicide at Kilcoy/Chesney on Monday afternoon, there have been some developments in connection with the allegations made against the ranks who accompanied Rohini ‘Sabrina’ Lakhan to the home that she shared with Ramesh Ramdeen, to remove her clothing and other belongings.

The relatives of Lakhan had expressed outrage after learning that the police sergeant who accompanied her, left her with her estranged husband in the home while she was packing her clothing. They are also alleging that the sergeant, attached to the Albion Police Station, accepted a bribe from the sister of the now dead Ramdeen, a canecutter.

Divisional Commander Lyndon Alves has since confirmed that the ranks in Berbice attached to the Office of Professional Responsibility have launched an investigation into the allegations made against the rank.

He said via telephone that, “OPR in Berbice has commenced their investigations into the claims made by family members of the woman. This is being done to ascertain the integrity of the whole thing, so I have asked OPR to conduct an investigation.”

Alves disclosed that they are trying to get some clarity as it relates to the circumstances surrounding the removal of the police along with the allegations that the police were paid to leave the premises.

When questioned about the decision taken by the police to leave the premises although a protection order was granted earlier that day against Ramdeen, Alves explained that he was not equipped enough to comment on that, since he had not fully briefed on what took place.

He also stated when told that the woman made previous reports against Ramdeen of the abuse, “that is according to the family, I am now hearing about abuse of this woman, so when you are going to use terms like previous reports, that it kind of worrying to me. I cannot pronounce on that until the investigation is completed.”

Meanwhile, a prominent attorney in Berbice in an invited comment explained that, “It is the police’s duty to ensure compliance with the court order.”

He questioned: “Why would she apply for the order to go with police and then ask them to leave when they are there?”

According to the attorney, the police are culpable whether she asked them to leave or not.

“Their role was to ensure compliance with the order. So until the order was complied with…that is, the safe distance away from the husband as ordered, their role did not end.”

The attorney argued that by leaving, whether on request or not “the police were defying the court presence.”

Additionally, a senior police source in Georgetown told this publication that the police would have claimed that they were told to leave, while the relatives of Lakhan are claiming she had made up her mind to leave, but to be on the safe side, the police should have remained and followed through until Lakhan had collected her belongings and left.

“If she wanted to go back after, then that is left up to her, but as long as the police saw that she left the home with her stuff their job is done.”

Meanwhile at the home of the sister of Ramdeen, Asha Hidar, 51, told reporters that after court, the probation officer asked her if she would take responsibility of her 14-year-old niece (Lakhan and Ramdeen’s eldest daughter), to which she agreed.

She said they had to uplift the teen’s belongings from the home at Kilcoy/Chesney and Lakhan stated that she had to also uplift hers in the company of a police rank.

“Myself, the police, her (Lakhan) and Alisha (niece) went to the house, and her mother packed her stuff and gave her, and she was packing hers. She (Lakhan) wasn’t finished packing and Alisha was finished, so the police lef and we go behind the police when they lef,” Hidar said.

According to her, while at the house, there was no argument between the couple, but her brother kept saying that “we go mek up back”.

However, at the home of Monica Lakhan, mother of Rohini Lakhan, she told Kaieteur News that she called her daughter three times after court concluded to inquire when she would be leaving, “Every time me call, she saying that ‘ma me deh ah pack up, me na got nuff more.”

But it was her last conversation at approximately 12:10 hrs on Monday that had her shaking and worried after the call.

“When me call back and talk to she, she tell me, she ah come just now, how she na done pack, but she na bin sound right and she tell me “ma when me come, me go tell you wat happen,” the tearful mother said.

She stated that she waited, but as time passed, she became worried and decided to call back her daughter, but at that point, all of the calls went unanswered.

“Me start shake and me know something wrong.”

According to her, contact was made with the police after her nephew told her that screams were heard in the house, but while her son was heading to the location, the police pick-up with the sergeant inside were leaving the scheme. They then reportedly stopped the police vehicle and informed them what was taking place and the police turned back and headed to the location.

CUTLASS AND WIRE

The mother of the dead woman told this publication that her daughter was staying with her since last week, out of fear that her husband wanted to kill her.

“She tell meh how Ramesh fetch he cutlass and a long piece wire and put it in dem bedroom and when she ask, he seh how he just put it deh just in case anything happen in the night. She get scared, because he used to threaten fuh kill she, suh come, she come here and stay,” the woman said.

According to her, her daughter was abused constantly by Ramdeen and reports were made at the Whim Police Station and Albion, but her daughter would return, since Ramdeen’s relatives would intervene and convince her daughter to go back with their brother.

She said some three years ago, Ramdeen dealt a cuff to Lakhan’s face, breaking her nose in the process, that took place on her birthday, but she remained with him because of the children. However, this time around, she made a decision to leave him for good and get herself a job to take care of her and the children, hence her requesting a protection order against him.

Rohini Lakhan was discovered lying on her abdomen in a southern bedroom in the upper flat of the house in a pool of blood with her throat slit, resting just beside her lifeless body was a cane cutter’s cutlass covered in fresh blood.

Just beside the bedroom, there was a trail of blood on the indoor step leading to the bottom flat. There Ramdeen was found lying on his back, also in a pool of blood, with his throat slit. It is suspected that he slashed his throat after killing his wife and tumbled down the inner stairway.