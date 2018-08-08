Mayor strikes successful deal with hire car operators …after protest action against displacement

Hire car operators, who were displaced after City Hall barricaded the Stabroek Market East Bank car park, have been able to strike a deal with City Hall after reaching out to Mayor Patricia Chase-Green.

Some 112 hire car drivers who operate from the Stabroek Market car and bus park area were displaced, when a decision was taken by the City Hall to use an area that has for over 30 years been a car and bus park, and is now earmarked as a vending area.

On Friday last, a number of the affected hire car operators held a protest at the Stabroek Market East Bank car park, against City Hall’s actions. The drivers were claiming that no consideration was given as to where they would be placed, since when they came last week Tuesday, the car park was barricaded. The drivers had claimed that no consultations were held, and since they were displaced, it has been bringing much hardship to them and their families. They also claim that police ranks have been harassing them anytime they stop anywhere in the vicinity.

The drivers sought an audience with the Mayor, and were told that they should put forward a proposal, which would be looked at on Monday. When this publication reached out to the Mayor on Friday last for a comment on the matter, she said that there was a dangerous situation brewing at the back of the Stabroek Market that could cause injury or even the loss of life to vendors that ply their trade in that area, since some parts of the roof of that area had already started to fall. She emphasised that after careful consideration, the Council made a decision to move the vendors out of the area.

The Mayor met with a group of five hire car operators who were selected to represent all the hire car drivers that have been affected. These meetings took place Monday and again yesterday where a basic understanding was established. The hire care operators had put forward a proposal that suggested that they would pay one thousand dollars a week for the use of two lanes that had existed for the short drop hire cars before, this would see City Hall having to move back the fenced area, just a few feet.

The drivers informed this publication, that City Hall has instead proposed fifteen hundred dollars. The drivers said even that was reasonable, compared to not being able to work. The drivers said the Mayor told them that they would meet again tomorrow, when the Town Clerk would finalize everything, and at which time they would have a formal agreement.

When the Mayor was called for a comment, she confirmed that the parameters of the agreement as stated by the hire car operators were accurate, but tomorrow was when it will be finalized, in addition to having all of the operators in the area agree to the terms and conditions of the agreement, since she doesn’t want persons to say they were not consulted. The Mayor said the operations will be regularized and persons will be required to have their vehicles registered with City Hall, in an attempt to ensure an efficiently running operation at the car park.