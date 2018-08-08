Local businesses continue to ignore fire precautions – Prevention Officer

A significant number of businesses in Georgetown continue to operate in breach of the fire precautions outlined by the Guyana Fire Service.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer, Andrew Holder explained that while some entities have responded positively to ensuring that their buildings, environment, properties and customers are secured, many are still operating in default.

The Fire Prevention Officer had noted that facts presented display the scary situation that several commercial entities are currently without fire extinguishers and fire exits among other shortcomings – objects, which are necessary in the event of a fire.

“What we have found is that most businesses which operate within the safety regulations have regional and international linkages. The local businesses are not too keen on following our instructions. They do not see fire prevention measures as a worthwhile expenditure or investment, since to them, it does not yield any real or immediate benefits.”

According to Holder, non-compliance of businesses results from one of two things – non-renewal of fire safety certificate or proceeding to offer services even without a certificate.

He pointed to the fact that there are cases such as one in which a business was once a Clothing Store and was rented to Chinese immigrants, who would have changed the specification of business to a restaurant.

Holder noted that the safety measures for a Clothing Store would differ from those of a restaurant.

The Fire Prevention Officer emphasized that non-compliance by business places could result in hazardous situations.

“One fire on Regent Street for instance, can result in losses to a whole block, which is why it is important to put safety measures in place. But, we have been insisting on ensuring that these businesses have the necessary measures in place. We also tried to work with the business community to help them implement good fire safety measures,” Holder said.

In the past, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) had collaborated with the Fire Department to urge stakeholders to adhere to the relevant fire safety regulations.

The Chamber had worked closely with the Fire Advisory Board (FAB) and the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) to highlight and to reinforce the importance of compliance with fire prevention and fire safety regulations following a series of fires, which destroyed business places in various sections of the city. The GCCI cited several factors as the reasons for the fires.

Some are faulty and outdated electrical wiring, overloaded electrical systems, poor storage arrangements, noncompliance with building codes, increased fire loads, insufficient fire protection systems and, generally, a casual regard for the importance of fire prevention techniques.

“Fire safety precautions and fire prevention measures are essential to prevent or reduce the likelihood of a fire that may result in death, injury, or property damage…Education and knowledge are of paramount importance and relevance in preventing widespread damage and losses to property and lives,” the GCCI said.

The chambers therefore urged the business community to ensure that all necessary precautionary measures are put in place in the interest of fire prevention and for the safety of lives.