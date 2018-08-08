GMRSC King of the Strip 3… T&T, Suriname and Barbados set to invade South Dakota Circuit – Team Mohamed’s the undisputed KOS

The third edition of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC) King of the Strip (KOS) drag race competition will scorch away on August 26 at the South Dakota Circuit at Timehri and competitors from Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname and Barbados will go head to head with the Guyanese for the bragging rights of being the King of the Strip.

The title of King of the Strip is held by current Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) super bike Champions, Team Mohamed’s. After making light work of their closest rival in Shawn Persaud during the first KOS drag meet in February, Team Mohamed’s had a sterner test against Trinidadian Sheldon Bissessar’s rail car which was competing for the first time in Guyana during the KOS 2 on April 22nd.

Mohamed’s Nissan GT-R ‘Goliath’ piloted by Shawn Cox then outraced the rail car in the final unlimited class showdown last April, lowering the strip record once again to 7.52 seconds, while the rail car finished a tenth of a second slower, in a time of 7.62 seconds.

In the other classes, Shawn Persaud with his Toyota Caldina outclassed the competition for the 8-second class trophy with a dominating showing against the men the from the Twin Island Republic of T&T.

The 9-second class was picked up by the Toyota Alteeza of Raj Panday, while the 10-second class was won by Damian Persaud who also drives a Toyota Caldina and is also the son of Shawn Persaud.

Michael Namchand of Suriname with his Toyota Mark II took the 11-second class with Raymond John and his Toyota Chaser joining his countryman on the podium for the 12-second class.

The Toyota Starlet of Ricardo Moore was the winner of the 13-second class with Bishram Rajaram winning the 14-second class.

The 15-second class was won by Troy Kowlesar with the Trinidadian bike duo of Shawn Brigs and Ian Atherly also picking up trophies.

The sponsors for KOS strip 3 include Mohamed’s Enterprise, Ansa Mcal, B.M. Soat, ExxonMobil, Tropical Shipping, Del Ice Company and Trans Pacific Auto Spares. (Calvin Chapman)