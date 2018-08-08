Latest update August 8th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFA/Stag Beer Revival Cup… GFF present footballs to enable execution of tournament

Aug 08, 2018 Sports 0

GFF’s Keeran Williams (right) hands over one of the balls to GFA IMC Competitions Committee Member Akram Sabree, IMC Chairman Trevor Williams shares the moment.

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has presented eight balls to the Interim Management Committee of the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) to enable the kick start of the “GFA- Stag Beer Revival Cup.”
The presentation was made yesterday at the Boardroom of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) by Keeran Williams, GFF’s Social Media Officer to Akram Sabree, GFA-IMC Competitions Committee Member in the presence of Chairman of the GFA IMC, Trevor Williams.
In receiving the items, Williams expressed his pleasure for the balls and said it will contribute to the successful execution of the tournament: “It will go a long way to ensure teams are outfitted. Support is never too much for football now especially since we’re coming out of a period where football has not been played in the association for a protracted period. The use of official match balls at this stage will certainly aid in improving the quality of the game as it gives a truer bounce and better stability in flight.”
The tournament is scheduled to open on Sunday, August 12 with GDF opposing Northern Rangers at 15:00hrs and GFC tackling Pele at 17:00 at the GFC Ground, Bourda. The official march past is scheduled for 16:30hrs where official remarks will be made by representatives of GFF, GFA-IMC officials and sponsors.
The “GFA- Stag Beer Revival Cup” is the round-robin knock out senior tournament conducted in partnership with Stag Beer and the Guyana Football Federation.

More in this category

Sports

GMRSC King of the Strip 3… T&T, Suriname and Barbados set to invade South Dakota Circuit – Team Mohamed’s the undisputed KOS

GMRSC King of the Strip 3… T&T, Suriname and Barbados set...

Aug 08, 2018

The third edition of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC) King of the Strip (KOS) drag race competition will scorch away on August 26 at the South Dakota Circuit at Timehri and competitors...
Read More
Rio, Train/Play Camp cost effective for GFF – Forde

Rio, Train/Play Camp cost effective for GFF –...

Aug 08, 2018

Gaming Authority gets on board Guinness Cage

Gaming Authority gets on board Guinness Cage

Aug 08, 2018

Big G Lumber yard, KGM Security confirm support for Guyana Cup 2018

Big G Lumber yard, KGM Security confirm support...

Aug 08, 2018

AAG’s Hutson says the BrijParasnath Champs was new platform for Athletics here

AAG’s Hutson says the BrijParasnath Champs was...

Aug 08, 2018

BCB honours former Presidents Lennox Phillips, Ancel Hazel, Windies player Shimron Hetmyer

BCB honours former Presidents Lennox Phillips,...

Aug 08, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]