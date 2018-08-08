GFA/Stag Beer Revival Cup… GFF present footballs to enable execution of tournament

Latest update August 8th, 2018 12:58 AM
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has presented eight balls to the Interim Management Committee of the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) to enable the kick start of the “GFA- Stag Beer Revival Cup.”
The presentation was made yesterday at the Boardroom of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) by Keeran Williams, GFF’s Social Media Officer to Akram Sabree, GFA-IMC Competitions Committee Member in the presence of Chairman of the GFA IMC, Trevor Williams.
In receiving the items, Williams expressed his pleasure for the balls and said it will contribute to the successful execution of the tournament: “It will go a long way to ensure teams are outfitted. Support is never too much for football now especially since we’re coming out of a period where football has not been played in the association for a protracted period. The use of official match balls at this stage will certainly aid in improving the quality of the game as it gives a truer bounce and better stability in flight.”
The tournament is scheduled to open on Sunday, August 12 with GDF opposing Northern Rangers at 15:00hrs and GFC tackling Pele at 17:00 at the GFC Ground, Bourda. The official march past is scheduled for 16:30hrs where official remarks will be made by representatives of GFF, GFA-IMC officials and sponsors.
The “GFA- Stag Beer Revival Cup” is the round-robin knock out senior tournament conducted in partnership with Stag Beer and the Guyana Football Federation.
