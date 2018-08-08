Gaming Authority gets on board Guinness Cage

With the growing need to build cohesion among our communities and to foster better understanding among its residents, the Three Peat Promotions/Guinness Cage Competition dubbed ‘East Coast Best versus the Rest’ is expected to provide the platform to achieve those goals.

In order to accomplish those objectives, Sport has been earmarked as one of the vehicles to do so and members of the corporate community are leading the way through their support to the initiative.

On Monday, during a simple ceremony that was conducted at the entity’s location on South Road, the Gaming Authority added its name to the list of sponsors in support of the Three Peat Promotions Guinness Cage Competition.

Compliance Officer attached to the Authority Towana Whinfield handed over a cheque for an undisclosed sum to Three Peat Promotions Rawle Welch as part of the entity’s contribution to the event.

Welch in his remarks thanked the Authority for its timely support, adding that the contribution’s significance cannot be undervalued, especially at a time when there is an overwhelming cry for unity, peace and love among communities.

The competition is set to kick off this evening, at the Haslington Market Tarmac from 19:00hrs.

Welch in his remarks expressed his gratitude to the Company for its significant support at the Promotions first call, adding that it signals the seriousness of the organisation in helping to develop sports and cohesion among the various communities that the participating teams are coming from.

Among the other entities who’ve pledged their support are: Banks DIH under its Guinness and Power Wine brands, Clarks footwear giants Chetsons, E-Networks Inc., KSM Investments, Yhip’s Bakery, Brass Aluminium & Cast Iron Foundry (BACIF), Ray’s Auto Sales, Y.K. Investments, Trophy Stall, Express Shipping, Woodpecker Products, National Sports Commission, ‘C’ Division of the Guyana Police Force, Jai Signs & Auto Designs Julius Variety Store and C & C Prestigious Styles.